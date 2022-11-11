Previous
Next
I have an idea... by lindasees
Photo 685

I have an idea...

I saw a YouTube video that's got me thinking about a photography project for Christmas. My dining room table is suddenly covered with Lego parts and big thick instruction manuals, as I'm work through what seems to be my second childhood!
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Linda

ace
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise