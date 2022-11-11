Sign up
Photo 685
I have an idea...
I saw a YouTube video that's got me thinking about a photography project for Christmas. My dining room table is suddenly covered with Lego parts and big thick instruction manuals, as I'm work through what seems to be my second childhood!
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Linda
ace
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
