Thanks Usi! by lindilou71
Thanks Usi!

Day 5 of the Sydney Ashes test (which we won to give Aus a 4-1 series win over England). Usman Khawaja’s last test so again, blessed to be there to say goodbye.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Linda Janine

@lindilou71
