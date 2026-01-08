Sign up
9 / 365
Thanks Usi!
Day 5 of the Sydney Ashes test (which we won to give Aus a 4-1 series win over England). Usman Khawaja’s last test so again, blessed to be there to say goodbye.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Linda Janine
@lindilou71
Album
365
iPhone 12
Taken
6th January 2026 1:24pm
Sizes
Privacy
