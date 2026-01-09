Previous
Bondi Tragedy by lindilou71
Bondi Tragedy

My Jewish partner and I visited Bondi before we left Sydney, to pay our respects to those who lost their lives on that horrific day.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Linda Janine

@lindilou71
