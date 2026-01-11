Previous
Houses of West Perth by lindilou71
Houses of West Perth

This beautiful heritage listed home is right across the road from where I work. It’s a politicians office now, but the exterior is heritage listed so will be here for years to come.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Linda Janine

