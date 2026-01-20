Previous
Hot Dog by lindilou71
20 / 365

Hot Dog

It’s 39 degrees celcius outside so Ace the Boxer x Australian Shepherd, has decided to come inside and watch the cricket with me and the aircon. Smart doggy.
20th January 2026

Linda Janine

@lindilou71
