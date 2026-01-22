Previous
Vacation pet care by lindilou71
Vacation pet care

So we’re off to Broome, WA tomorrow for a 5 day Australia Day weekend. Cats and dog in boarding care and the kittens are comfy in one of their temporary huts.
