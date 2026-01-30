Previous
Landslide by lindilou71
30 / 365

Landslide

So my partner and my friend and her partner went to see a Fleetwood Mac tribute band at the Port Beach Brewery in North Fremantle, WA. Great company and great musicians. Not a great pic but wanted to try and get the vibe.
Linda Janine

