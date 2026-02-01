Previous
View of the city from South Perth by lindilou71
32 / 365

View of the city from South Perth

We were driving home from Yanchep, and on the way back across the Narrows Bridge, decided to detour to the beautiful South Perth and get a random shot from the foreshore.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Linda Janine

@lindilou71
