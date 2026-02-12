Sign up
43 / 365
Funny poster
This ad for our new free CAT (Central Area Transit) bus service from the city (Perth) to Scarborough Beach made me smile-out-loud. Just the look on the cat’s face and clever marketing is worth a February entry
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
2026
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
24th February 2026 6:10pm
