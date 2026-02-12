Previous
Funny poster by lindilou71
Funny poster

This ad for our new free CAT (Central Area Transit) bus service from the city (Perth) to Scarborough Beach made me smile-out-loud. Just the look on the cat’s face and clever marketing is worth a February entry
Linda Janine

