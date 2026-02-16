Previous
Red Tail Black Cockatoo sculpture by lindilou71
47 / 365

Red Tail Black Cockatoo sculpture

This clever row of art is on my walk to the city from West Perth.
16th February 2026 16th Feb 26

Linda Janine

@lindilou71
