47 / 365
Red Tail Black Cockatoo sculpture
This clever row of art is on my walk to the city from West Perth.
16th February 2026
16th Feb 26
0
0
Linda Janine
@lindilou71
53
photos
0
followers
0
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
9th March 2026 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
