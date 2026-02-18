Previous
Next
FIG JAM by lindilou71
49 / 365

FIG JAM

This beautiful big fig tree is smack bang in the middle of the road at the off ramp from the freeway on Hay St West Perth. Just another of the things I see on my walks in our beautiful city.
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

Linda Janine

@lindilou71
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact