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Little missy by lindilou71
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Little missy

Leia went on an adventure. Onto our shed roof, into the back neighbours yard, chilling on the fence railing behind our fence. I asked her to bring me some lemons back, but no go!
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Linda Janine

@lindilou71
18% complete

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