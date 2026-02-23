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Nose to tail by lindilou71
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Nose to tail

Exactly why I catch the train to work! Peak hour heading South on the Kwinana Freeway through the city. No thank you!
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Linda Janine

@lindilou71
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