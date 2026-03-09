Hanging around

So usually on my morning walks with my dog, I find the local flock of Corella’s on the local high school oval. Not this morning! Rounded the corner to my street at the end of our walk and had to put the dog on his leash! Sadly I didn’t have my phone on me this morning, so by the time I got home and got it (and put the dog away) they had scattered from the street and relocated to the nearby trees and telegraph wires! They were having a great old time though! Here’s just one that was being acrobatic and having a swinging good time!