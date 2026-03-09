Previous
Hanging around by lindilou71
53 / 365

Hanging around

So usually on my morning walks with my dog, I find the local flock of Corella’s on the local high school oval. Not this morning! Rounded the corner to my street at the end of our walk and had to put the dog on his leash! Sadly I didn’t have my phone on me this morning, so by the time I got home and got it (and put the dog away) they had scattered from the street and relocated to the nearby trees and telegraph wires! They were having a great old time though! Here’s just one that was being acrobatic and having a swinging good time!
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Linda Janine

@lindilou71
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact