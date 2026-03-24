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Best mates
Our little Ginger ninja kitty, Luke, sharing a bed with his best mate, Ace. They’re so cute.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Linda Janine
@lindilou71
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2026
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iPhone 17 Pro
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24th March 2026 10:45am
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