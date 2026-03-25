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His Majesty’s Theatre by lindilou71
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His Majesty’s Theatre

From a different angle. Home to theatre shows, ballet, opera and one of our beautiful heritage buildings in Perth CBD
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Linda Janine

@lindilou71
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