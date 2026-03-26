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Beautiful West Perth Buildings
Took a slightly different walking route from work (West Perth) to the train station (Perth) and it took me past the Perth Clinic - a beautiful building housing a private mental health facility. Oh, the stories I bet those walls could tell!
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Linda Janine
@lindilou71
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2026
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iPhone 17 Pro
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26th March 2026 4:24pm
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