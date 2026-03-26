Previous
Beautiful West Perth Buildings by lindilou71
66 / 365

Beautiful West Perth Buildings

Took a slightly different walking route from work (West Perth) to the train station (Perth) and it took me past the Perth Clinic - a beautiful building housing a private mental health facility. Oh, the stories I bet those walls could tell!
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Linda Janine

@lindilou71
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact