Socks by linenandspice
4 / 365

Socks

I saw these socks at the pharmacy while picking up some medications, and I just had to buy them!
13th February 2021

Pearl (she/her)

@linenandspice
I’m 35 years old and live in sunny Queensland Australia. I enjoy quiet times, meandering conversations, and art and craft. My life has a fairly limited...
1% complete

