Cats sleep anywhere by linenandspice
5 / 365

Cats sleep anywhere

I tried out some new paints today (how awesome is gouache?!), so of course this old girl had to sit on the art journal pages I was leaving open to dry.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Pearl (she/her)

@linenandspice
I’m 35 years old and live in sunny Queensland Australia. I enjoy quiet times, meandering conversations, and art and craft. My life has a fairly limited...
