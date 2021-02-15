Previous
Lounging around by linenandspice
6 / 365

Lounging around

This beautiful boy always knows when I’m not feeling well, and comes and sits on me for comfort. This is him lounging on my chest today.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Photo Details

Anne Pancella ace
Great shot. Thanks for the follow. I look forward to seeing your pictures.
February 15th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I hope you are feeling better soon
February 15th, 2021  
