Lounging around
This beautiful boy always knows when I’m not feeling well, and comes and sits on me for comfort. This is him lounging on my chest today.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Pearl (she/her)
@linenandspice
I’m 35 years old and live in sunny Queensland Australia. I enjoy quiet times, meandering conversations, and art and craft. My life has a fairly limited...
cat
,
couch
Anne Pancella
ace
Great shot. Thanks for the follow. I look forward to seeing your pictures.
February 15th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
I hope you are feeling better soon
February 15th, 2021
