Finger Lime! by linenandspice
8 / 365

Finger Lime!

I’ve never tried finger limes before, so I was super excited when three of them turned up in our fortnightly fruit and vegetable box delivery! They’re such a fascinating fruit.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Pearl (she/her)

@linenandspice
I’m 35 years old and live in sunny Queensland Australia. I enjoy quiet times, meandering conversations, and art and craft. My life has a fairly limited...
Photo Details

Margo ace
Great shot of this facinating fruit
February 17th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
That’s an interesting looking fruit
February 17th, 2021  
