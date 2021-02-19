Previous
Wifey! by linenandspice
10 / 365

Wifey!

We’re out at a Queerstories show tonight, so here is a shot of my lovely wife @amberjay85! 😍
19th February 2021

Pearl (she/her)

@linenandspice
I’m 35 years old and live in sunny Queensland Australia. I enjoy quiet times, meandering conversations, and art and craft. My life has a fairly limited...






