A Toast (Calendar 2) by linnypinny
172 / 365

To health, money, and love...they may have love and money, but they don't look very healthy...thanks for stopping by ♥
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
47% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Too much alcohol and tobacco, but what a great image!
August 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking image.
August 5th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Fun image!
August 5th, 2022  
katy ace
LOL! I would have to agree that the health part passed them by. Terrific photo of your calendar page
August 5th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yeah- somewhat contradictory to salute to health while smoking cigars!
August 5th, 2022  
