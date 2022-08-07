Previous
Time by linnypinny
Time

Not much time this week for fun - newest issue is mice in the cul-de-sac. I've caught 2 and seen one more in the condo. calling the exterminator tomorrow. And continuing to go thru boxes...Thanks for stopping by
7th August 2022

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
katy ace
This is a really creative and abstract photo. I like the way you have made it a collage
August 8th, 2022  
