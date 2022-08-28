Previous
Waiting for Winter by linnypinny
Waiting for Winter

Abstract scarfs...Happy Sunday all.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.it will not be long!
August 28th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Colorful abstract.
August 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You too a happy Sunday. Great colorful abstract.
August 28th, 2022  
Kate ace
Very colorful and vibrant
August 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous colours!
August 28th, 2022  
