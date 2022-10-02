Previous
Boo Bug by linnypinny
Boo Bug

A stick bug enjoying the newest Halloween decoration. Thanks for dropping by ♥
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Lin

Louise & Ken
Of course the obvious comment would be that, I'd scream, too! However, while I've only seen a stick bug in a nature museum, they're very cool critters!
October 2nd, 2022  
Lin ace
@Weezilou I've never seen one - had to google it. He had moved a little bit several hours later - he must be fond of ghosts.
October 2nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Spooky cute!
October 2nd, 2022  
