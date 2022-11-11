Sign up
218 / 365
On Veteran's Day
Remembering all who served, including my dad.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
1
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3550
photos
193
followers
246
following
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 in 2022
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
remember
,
linnypinny-bw
KV
ace
Awesome shot & perfect tribute too.
November 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
