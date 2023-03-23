Previous
Drink Up by linnypinny
Drink Up

Having a day filled with annoyances...home phone is out...cable is out...at least internet is still ok (for now) Thanks for stopping by.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Carole Sandford ace
1st world problems! Nice shot.
March 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Colorful capture. Hope your day ends much better than it started.
March 23rd, 2023  
katy ace
Sorry about the annoyances. Fabulous colorful photo . Perhaps something adult to go along with these soft drinks?
March 23rd, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
If my car keeps running I don't feel terrible.
March 23rd, 2023  
