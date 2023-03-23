Sign up
72 / 365
Drink Up
Having a day filled with annoyances...home phone is out...cable is out...at least internet is still ok (for now) Thanks for stopping by.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
4
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3635
photos
188
followers
240
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
15th January 2014 8:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
Carole Sandford
ace
1st world problems! Nice shot.
March 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Colorful capture. Hope your day ends much better than it started.
March 23rd, 2023
katy
ace
Sorry about the annoyances. Fabulous colorful photo . Perhaps something adult to go along with these soft drinks?
March 23rd, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
If my car keeps running I don't feel terrible.
March 23rd, 2023
