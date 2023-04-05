Previous
Snow Stranger by linnypinny
85 / 365

Snow Stranger

Taken from my window in 2016, this remains one of my top 10 most viewed photos...I converted to black and white for today's posting.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
gloria jones ace
Great image and use of SC :)
April 5th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot and editing.
April 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Love the selective color!
April 6th, 2023  
katy ace
Awesome in black-and-white with that fabulous use of SC It is a Terrific Composition. FAV
April 6th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great s/c
April 6th, 2023  
