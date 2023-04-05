Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
85 / 365
Snow Stranger
Taken from my window in 2016, this remains one of my top 10 most viewed photos...I converted to black and white for today's posting.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3648
photos
189
followers
241
following
23% complete
View this month »
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
22nd January 2016 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
linnypinny-stranger
gloria jones
ace
Great image and use of SC :)
April 5th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely shot and editing.
April 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Love the selective color!
April 6th, 2023
katy
ace
Awesome in black-and-white with that fabulous use of SC It is a Terrific Composition. FAV
April 6th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great s/c
April 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close