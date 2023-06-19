Sign up
156 / 365
At My Neighbors
Taken years ago, still one of my favorite little birds...Thanks for flying by...
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
4
2
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3719
photos
187
followers
241
following
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
17th May 2014 11:25am
Tags
30-days-wild23
Mags
ace
Very cute capture!
June 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2023
katy
ace
I like the angles of the Fenceline, and the detail in the bird nicely captured,Lin
June 19th, 2023
KV
ace
Cool bird… very pretty with the blue head.
June 19th, 2023
