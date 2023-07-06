Previous
Face At The Flea by linnypinny
169 / 365

Face At The Flea

Mannequins...creepy even when they aren't trying...thanks for stopping by.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
I totally agree with you ;-)
July 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
You’re so right. Great close up of those fixed features.
July 6th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
July 6th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful close up
July 6th, 2023  
