169 / 365
Face At The Flea
Mannequins...creepy even when they aren't trying...thanks for stopping by.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3732
photos
185
followers
237
following
169
9
4
365 in 2023
FinePix F850EXR
25th April 2015 4:11pm
fleafinds
Diana
ace
I totally agree with you ;-)
July 6th, 2023
Lesley
ace
You’re so right. Great close up of those fixed features.
July 6th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
July 6th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful close up
July 6th, 2023
