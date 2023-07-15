Previous
Christmas In July by linnypinny
177 / 365

Christmas In July

Celebrating in both July and December has become a common thing in the US. Christmas music and movies have been playing all month. Today I will go pickup mine and my sister's Hallmark ornaments...So Merry Christmas everyone ♥
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6
