Bizarre
Bizarre

The October flea markets always had the best of the strange and unusual...those are the ones I miss the most.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
katy ace
I like this in black-and-white but what in the world?! Such Strange and unusual objects, indeed
July 16th, 2023  
Lou Ann
Holy smokes!
July 16th, 2023  
