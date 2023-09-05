Sign up
226 / 365
Self-Care 5
I love battery operated candles (I use a staggering amount of batteries each month). I also don't mind the time change so it gets darker sooner (an unpopular opinion among family and friends)
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
4
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3789
photos
181
followers
237
following
61% complete
View this month »
Views
17
Comments
4
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
16th December 2013 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfcaresept
Susan Wakely
ace
Candle light is very soothing.
September 5th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
September 5th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and light. I have most of my t-lights with batteries.
September 5th, 2023
