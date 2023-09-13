Sign up
234 / 365
Self-Care 13
I buy flowers almost every week...love the carnations that are interesting colors.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
selfcaresept
Mags
ace
So pretty! I think they last longer too. =)
September 13th, 2023
