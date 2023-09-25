Previous
Self-Care 25
Self-Care 25

I doubt that I will ever be comfortable going out without a mask...hospital cases of covid are rising and the XBB1.5 vaccine seems to be in short supply right now. But I do have a total of 30ish masks so I'm prepared and fashionable.
25th September 2023

