Previous
Self-Care 29 by linnypinny
250 / 365

Self-Care 29

I've wanted to do a vision board for years. I believe most people do them for big dreams, like job opportunities, travel, buying a house...mine is for retirement relaxation.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
I've never actually done one, but I like the concept!
September 30th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool. Love it.
September 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise