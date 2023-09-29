Sign up
Previous
250 / 365
Self-Care 29
I've wanted to do a vision board for years. I believe most people do them for big dreams, like job opportunities, travel, buying a house...mine is for retirement relaxation.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Tags
selfcaresept.
Louise & Ken
I've never actually done one, but I like the concept!
September 30th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very cool. Love it.
September 30th, 2023
