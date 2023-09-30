Sign up
251 / 365
Self-Care 30
This book is deceptively cute. With stickers and fun illustrations, it does address some serious issues. More reading and exercises than journaling, I think I'm going to like it ♥
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3814
photos
180
followers
237
following
68% complete
View this month »
Tags
selfcaresept
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
October 1st, 2023
Agnes
ace
Nice
October 1st, 2023
