Halloween Day 2

I follow "mother horror" on Instagram, so I grabbed this book soon as it hit the bookstore. To my surprise, I have only read 5 of the books on her list. The first thing I realized was that she only addressed books from the years 2000-2023...this is not a "greatest horror ever" list. And, since I pay for Amazon Kindle each month, I mostly choose from the free books. So as I read the book, I will be selective about which ones I buy. I will showcase a few of them later in the month.