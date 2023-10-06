Previous
Halloween Day 6 by linnypinny
Halloween Day 6

This is a potato chip from Trader Joe's. Proof that if it is Halloween related, I'll buy it. (and a fun fact from today...the person in front of me in the Starbucks drive thru paid for my pumpkin spiced latte...I'll have to pay it forward soon ♥
Lin

mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is so cute. Love it.
October 6th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Edible spookiness- I can go for that when it's this cute! And how nice of that person!
October 6th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Fun shot
October 6th, 2023  
