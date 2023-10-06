Sign up
Previous
257 / 365
Halloween Day 6
This is a potato chip from Trader Joe's. Proof that if it is Halloween related, I'll buy it. (and a fun fact from today...the person in front of me in the Starbucks drive thru paid for my pumpkin spiced latte...I'll have to pay it forward soon ♥
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3820
photos
181
followers
237
following
70% complete
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2023
Tags
halloween2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is so cute. Love it.
October 6th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Edible spookiness- I can go for that when it's this cute! And how nice of that person!
October 6th, 2023
bkb in the city
Fun shot
October 6th, 2023
