Halloween Day 19 by linnypinny
270 / 365

Halloween Day 19

Dressed to kill (taken several years ago at one of the best outdoor displays in town)
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
katy ace
One of the more elegant skeletons I have ever seen! Terrific image Lin
October 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
She's so elegant! Love it.
October 20th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Now that's decidedly a killer shot!
October 20th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great. Love it.
October 20th, 2023  
