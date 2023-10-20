Previous
Halloween Day 20 by linnypinny
Halloween Day 20

A tray from a local artist - If I had known that we would soon be in a pandemic with craft shows disappearing, I would have purchased this and more...
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Susan Wakely ace
Such a shame. A missed opportunity.
October 20th, 2023  
