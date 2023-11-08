Previous
Clinging by linnypinny
Clinging

Determined to hang on...you go, little leaf.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
summerfield ace
fabulous dof, my friend. lovely colours and light, too. aces!
November 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Well spotted. The leaf deserves to be here on 365.
November 9th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
November 9th, 2023  
