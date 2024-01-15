Previous
Through the Winter Window by linnypinny
Through the Winter Window

So I'll be staying in, mostly all week, if the forecast is correct. Your fortune: When you find yourself alone, a passerby will aid a good cause.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
katy ace
Wow! That’s a lot of snow! I wouldn’t mind having some of it, but I’m not sure I would want to be in all week! It fascinates me how closely your fortunes match your photos
January 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous that looks, but your fortune sounds even better ;-)
January 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
That's a whole lot of lovely snow! Up for building a snowman?
January 15th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! Well yes, I hope your road is snow plowed.
January 15th, 2024  
Agnes ace
More snow than ours
January 15th, 2024  
