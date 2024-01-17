Previous
Through the Storm Door by linnypinny
346 / 365

Through the Storm Door

Here is a view of the neighbor's truck...our temp this morning is zero (ZERO - IN TN). Mix and match fortune - At the workplace, old loyalties will bring new challenges.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Very special shot
January 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Looks very cold! Stay warm.
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise