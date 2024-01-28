Previous
More Markers by linnypinny
357 / 365

More Markers

Same coloring book with my 2nd set of markers...Fortunes this week by Dani Dipirro - If you stay open to the possibility of encountering joy this week, you will find it.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
Fabulous colours, a great fortune too.
January 28th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful colors and patterns.
January 28th, 2024  
Tracy
Makes me think of Legos.
January 28th, 2024  
katy ace
This is really colorful and looks like it would make a wonderful tile floor. I think the fortune for today is spot on and a perfect philosophy.
January 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely design!
January 28th, 2024  
Agnes ace
So colourful
January 28th, 2024  
