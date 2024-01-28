More Markers

Sign up
357 / 365
Same coloring book with my 2nd set of markers...Fortunes this week by Dani Dipirro - If you stay open to the possibility of encountering joy this week, you will find it.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Tags
color
markers
fortune28
Diana
ace
Fabulous colours, a great fortune too.
January 28th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful colors and patterns.
January 28th, 2024
Tracy
Makes me think of Legos.
January 28th, 2024
katy
ace
This is really colorful and looks like it would make a wonderful tile floor. I think the fortune for today is spot on and a perfect philosophy.
January 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely design!
January 28th, 2024
Agnes
ace
So colourful
January 28th, 2024
