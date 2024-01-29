Sign up
Previous
358 / 365
Lots Of Color
We are getting close to Flash of Red month, so I thought I would end January with color...Your fortune today - The relief you may seek is already inside you.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
2
0
Embed Code
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Comments
2
365 in 2023
FinePix F850EXR
11th January 2024 4:34pm
Tags
color
,
puzzle pieces
,
fortune29
katy
ace
This is an explosion of color! very vibrant for an end to this month before we go into the black-and-white. Another terrific fortune also
January 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
An apt reminder before week creep into a month of B&W.
January 29th, 2024
