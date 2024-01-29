Previous
Lots Of Color by linnypinny
Lots Of Color

We are getting close to Flash of Red month, so I thought I would end January with color...Your fortune today - The relief you may seek is already inside you.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
katy ace
This is an explosion of color! very vibrant for an end to this month before we go into the black-and-white. Another terrific fortune also
January 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
An apt reminder before week creep into a month of B&W.
January 29th, 2024  
