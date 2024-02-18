Sign up
Photo 378
Photo 378
The Parthenon
The building and 42 foot statue of Athena are replicas of the Athenian originals, located in Nashville's Centennial Park.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
1
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3941
photos
169
followers
229
following
103% complete
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Tags
for2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic capture and edit. Went there a few years ago and thought it was a very cool place.
February 18th, 2024
