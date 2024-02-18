Previous
The Parthenon by linnypinny
The Parthenon

The building and 42 foot statue of Athena are replicas of the Athenian originals, located in Nashville's Centennial Park.
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic capture and edit. Went there a few years ago and thought it was a very cool place.
