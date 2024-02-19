Sign up
Previous
Photo 379
He Waits
Visiting on the front porch and waiting for me to throw out some peanuts ♥
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
Photo Details
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
27th January 2024 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
Oh how adorable this is! I hope he does not wait for nothing :-)
February 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A great negative space.
February 19th, 2024
katy
ace
He looks so cute. Mine weight too but they wait for me to put the food out for the birds and don’t look this cute.
February 19th, 2024
