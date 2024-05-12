Sign up
Previous
Photo 461
May 12
Big tree, little trees, lots of weeds...Sunday blessings, everyone
12th May 2024
12th May 24
4
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4024
photos
170
followers
232
following
126% complete
View this month »
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
461
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
1st May 2024 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
,
nomowmay-24
Susan Wakely
ace
A great contrasting of halves.
May 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely image and tones of color.
May 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and a great half and half.
May 12th, 2024
Karen
ace
Lovely h&h! I really like dissimilarity in the wood.
May 12th, 2024
